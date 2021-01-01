You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB 3072GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (161.2 vs 179.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 394 x 264 x 19.9 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1073:1 sRGB color space - 98.7% Adobe RGB profile - 84.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 94.2% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1023 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 115-130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +94% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 3072GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 74.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.9 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.