Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) vs Dell G5 15 5505 SE
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
From $1150
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (143.8 vs 179.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|398.6 mm (15.69 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3-26.2 mm (0.96-1.03 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50.6 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1472
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6551
5247
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1477
1166
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10873
8092
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1