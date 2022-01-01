You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (144 vs 179.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~90.3% Side bezels 7.8 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) 300 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 1057 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) +16% 7.12 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 78.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.