Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

56 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (144 vs 179.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~90.3%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1057 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) +16%
7.12 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

