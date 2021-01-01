Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or Prometheus XVII (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) vs Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
VS
67 out of 100
Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 80 against 62 watt-hours
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (158.1 vs 179.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
vs
Prometheus XVII (2021)

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches		 392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm
15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 1020 cm2 (158.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~80.9%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 55.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.7%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 873 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS
Prometheus XVII (2021) +94%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

