You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 405 x 276 x 26 mm

15.94 x 10.87 x 1.02 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 1118 cm2 (173.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~73.8% Side bezels 7.8 mm 11 mm Colors Black, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 61 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1192:1 sRGB color space - 96% Adobe RGB profile - 74% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.3% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) 300 nits Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 735 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 930 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2048 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) +102% 14.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC897 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.6 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.