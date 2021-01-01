Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
VS
73 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 11980HK
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
vs
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 3.75 kg (8.27 lbs)
Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches		 396 x 293 x 38 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 1.5 inches
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~71.1%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 165 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1790 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.1
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 2.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

