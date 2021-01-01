Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or Omen 15 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
68 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
From $1150
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80 against 70.9 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (133 vs 179.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
vs
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Width 398.6 mm (15.69 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 24.3-26.2 mm (0.96-1.03 inches) 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~78.2%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) +31%
6.42 TFLOPS
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

