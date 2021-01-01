Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) Around 4.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 80 against 38 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1480 grams less (around 3.26 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (108.3 vs 179.2 square inches)

24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~77.2% Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Yellow Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) Size 17.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - Max. brightness Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) 300 nits IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 38 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 2048 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) +152% 7.12 TFLOPS IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.