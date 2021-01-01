Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) vs IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 80 against 38 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches
|399 x 274 x 19.9 mm
15.71 x 10.79 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
|1093 cm2 (169.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~75.5%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1472
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6551
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1477
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) +113%
10873
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
