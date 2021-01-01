Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) Can run popular games at about 84-115% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (106.2 vs 146 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~78.9% Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.5 mm Colors White, Blue Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1020:1 sRGB color space - 96% Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 250 nits Swift 3x (SF314-510G) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units 2048 768 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +153% 6.42 TFLOPS Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

