Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 70 against 60 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.1 vs 146 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~84.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +37%
7.12 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

