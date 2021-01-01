Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 (2021, AMD) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 100 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (136.4 vs 146 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 363 mm (14.29 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 259.6 mm (10.22 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 23.5 mm (0.93 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~84.3%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 (2021, AMD) +101%
6.42 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

