Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 62 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (102.9 vs 146 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~78.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +123%
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

