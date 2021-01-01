Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 62 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (102.9 vs 146 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~78.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Blue Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75% DCI-P3 color gamut - 75% Max. brightness Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 250 nits ROG Flow X13 GV301 n/a

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W 35-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +123% 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 GV301 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.