Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (102.9 vs 146 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches
|299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|53.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|75%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1074 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1372
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +11%
6750
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +175%
1405
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +119%
10030
4589
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|35-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
