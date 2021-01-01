Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (146 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Width
|363 mm (14.29 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1385
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6864
9219
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3704
5389
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
