Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (110.5 vs 146 square inches)
- Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|363 mm (14.29 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1385
1419
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6864
7083
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
