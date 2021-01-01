Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 (2021, AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
From $1099
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 146 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 363 mm (14.29 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 259.6 mm (10.22 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 23.5 mm (0.93 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~77.8%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors White, Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +87%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
2. Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
3. Legion 5 Pro (16”) or Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
5. Alienware m15 R4 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. ROG Strix G15 G513 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский