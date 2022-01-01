Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or TUF Gaming F17 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

55 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 60 against 48 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (146 vs 166.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches		 399 x 269 x 23.3-24.8 mm
15.71 x 10.59 x 0.92-0.98 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~76.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8 mm
Colors White, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53.5 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +6%
7.12 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and ROG Strix G15 G513
2. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and TUF Gaming A15 FA506
3. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
4. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
5. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
6. TUF Gaming F17 (2021) and Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
7. TUF Gaming F17 (2021) and TUF Dash F15 FX516
8. TUF Gaming F17 (2021) and TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
9. TUF Gaming F17 (2021) and Katana GF66

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский