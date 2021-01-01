You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 67 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS

Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1270 grams less (around 2.8 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 67 against 60 watt-hours

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (102.9 vs 146 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm

12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~81.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 4.6 mm Colors White, Blue Gray, Purple Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 53.5 dB 40.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1103:1 sRGB color space - 98.8% Adobe RGB profile - 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.5% Response time - 38 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 250 nits Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm 220 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 2048 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +748% 7.12 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81 dB 87.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.