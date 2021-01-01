Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~69.1%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53.5 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1219:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm 780 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
2. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
3. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
4. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or Dell Alienware m15 R4
6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
7. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or Dell Alienware m15 R3
8. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
9. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский