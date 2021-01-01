Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Alienware m15 R6 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R6

66 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
70 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Dell Alienware m15 R6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 86 against 60 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
Alienware m15 R6

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 363 mm (14.29 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 259.6 mm (10.22 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 23.5 mm (0.93 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~69.1%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 400:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
6.42 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R6 +16%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

