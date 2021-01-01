Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or G5 15 5505 SE – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Dell G5 15 5505 SE

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Dell G5 15 5505 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 60 against 51 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
G5 15 5505 SE

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 363 mm (14.29 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 259.6 mm (10.22 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 23.5 mm (0.93 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~72.3%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 10.1 mm
Colors White, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1265 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2304
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +10%
6.42 TFLOPS
G5 15 5505 SE
5.829 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

