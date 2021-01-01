Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 (2021, AMD) or G7 15 7500 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) vs Dell G7 15 7500

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) and Dell G7 15 7500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
vs
G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 363 mm (14.29 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 259.6 mm (10.22 inches) 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 23.5 mm (0.93 inches) 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~70.2%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors White, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
250 nits
G7 15 7500 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 130 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 (2021, AMD) +111%
6.42 TFLOPS
G7 15 7500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

