60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
52 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
Dell XPS 13 9305
Display
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS
  • Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60 against 52 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1240 grams less (around 2.73 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (93.1 vs 146 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches		 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~81.1%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 3.8 mm
Colors White, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2048 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +748%
7.12 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

