You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 52 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS

Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60 against 52 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (91.3 vs 146 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~88.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 3.7 mm Colors White, Blue White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53.5 dB 36.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 250 nits XPS 13 9310 +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 52 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm 218 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 2048 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +748% 7.12 TFLOPS XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81 dB 84.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.