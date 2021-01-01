Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 9310
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS
- Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60 against 52 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (91.3 vs 146 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches
|296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|53.5 dB
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1074 gramm
|218 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1372
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +135%
6065
2576
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1405
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +314%
10030
2423
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81 dB
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
