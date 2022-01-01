Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

55 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (122.6 vs 146 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches		 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~89.2%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 4 mm
Colors White, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level 53.5 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
250 nits
XPS 15 9500 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 55 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +134%
7.12 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
5. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Dell XPS 15 9500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский