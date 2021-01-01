You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 94 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 94 against 60 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm

14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~73.3% Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors White, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53.5 dB 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 77% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 250 nits MECH 15 G3 +40% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 94 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS MECH 15 G3 +146% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81 dB 89 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 2 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.