Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 99 against 60 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 68% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|363 mm (14.29 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|Thickness
|23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1385
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6864
8971
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
577
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3704
4866
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.6 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
