Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 (2021, AMD) or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
VS
78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
Battery 99 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 99 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 68% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 363 mm (14.29 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 259.6 mm (10.22 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 23.5 mm (0.93 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~75.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5 (2021, AMD) or ROG Strix G15 G513
2. Legion 5 (2021, AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
3. Legion 5 (2021, AMD) or Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. Legion 5 (2021, AMD) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
5. Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
7. Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
8. Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Creator 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) and Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский