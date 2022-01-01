Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)

Display
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 99 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (136.1 vs 146 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches		 360 x 244 x 27 mm
14.17 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~76.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

