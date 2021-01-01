Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)

66 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
70 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
From $1050
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 70 against 60 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 363 mm (14.29 inches) 369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
Height 259.6 mm (10.22 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 23.5 mm (0.93 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~78%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.4 mm
Colors White, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100-115 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
6.42 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +104%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

