Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs HP Omen 16 (2022)

55 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
HP Omen 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and HP Omen 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 83 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
Omen 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches		 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~78.1%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53.5 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
250 nits
Omen 16 (2022) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 150 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm 636 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +11%
7.12 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2022)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB 84.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
