55 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
59 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
HP Spectre x360 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 72.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and HP Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 177-241% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 72.9 against 60 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (126.3 vs 146 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches		 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~82.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
250 nits
Spectre x360 15 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 90 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 24
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +321%
7.12 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
