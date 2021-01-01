Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 263-359% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 60 against 45 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (128.8 vs 146 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 363 mm (14.29 inches) 356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
Height 259.6 mm (10.22 inches) 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 23.5 mm (0.93 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~80.7%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White, Blue Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 56%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 37.4%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 65 / 95 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2048 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +479%
6.42 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 71.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

