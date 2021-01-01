Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 263-359% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 60 against 45 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (128.8 vs 146 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|363 mm (14.29 inches)
|356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
|Height
|259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|Thickness
|23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|40.8 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|56%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|37.4%
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|65 / 95 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|364 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1378
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6291
4860
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1371
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9961
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|71.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
