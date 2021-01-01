Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 56.5 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (106.9 vs 146 square inches)
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches		 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~82.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 53.5 dB 45.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1412:1
sRGB color space - 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.2%
Response time - 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm 376 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2048 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81 dB 76.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

