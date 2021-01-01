You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 56.5 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (106.9 vs 146 square inches)

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~82.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 53.5 dB 45.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1412:1 sRGB color space - 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 74.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.2% Response time - 40 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 250 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 56.5 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm 376 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 2048 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +152% 7.12 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81 dB 76.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.