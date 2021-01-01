Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 75 against 60 watt-hours
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches
|356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|160°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|53.5 dB
|53 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|95 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1074 gramm
|389 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6240
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1405
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10030
10095
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +101%
6.42 TFLOPS
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|81 dB
|68.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
