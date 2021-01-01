Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 75 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 75 against 60 watt-hours

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~83.1% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors White, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53.5 dB 53 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 250 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +40% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 95 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 1074 gramm 389 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +101% 6.42 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81 dB 68.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No Yes Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.