Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
From $815
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
- Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 60 against 45 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Width
|363 mm (14.29 inches)
|359.6 mm (14.16 inches)
|Height
|259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
|251.9 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
|24.2 mm (0.95 inches)
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|135 / 170 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6858
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3765
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|85 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +101%
6.42 TFLOPS
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
