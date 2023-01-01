You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 3024 x 1964 Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 70 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs) Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 70 against 60 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 70 against 60 watt-hours 75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.1 vs 145.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 145 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 95 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 76 GPU performance Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +5% 7.12 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.