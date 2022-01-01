You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

30% sharper screen – 188 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~77.8% Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 57.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 145 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1030:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 741 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1425 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +87% 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.