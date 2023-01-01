You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (135.3 vs 145.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~85% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3

Display 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 145 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +175% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W 6x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.