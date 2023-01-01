Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (145.8 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches
|394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (146 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.3%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|200 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10181
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1602
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15278
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
