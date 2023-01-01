Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Alienware X16 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Dell Alienware X16

55 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Alienware X16
Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Dell Alienware X16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Dell Alienware X16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (145.8 vs 163.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Alienware X16

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.72 kg (6 lbs)
Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches		 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches
Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~70.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS
Alienware X16 +29%
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
