Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 75 against 60 watt-hours
- 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches
|356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (146 inches2)
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.3%
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|160°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|53 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|95 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|389 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7977
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|68.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
