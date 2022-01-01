Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)

57 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16
Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 75 against 60 watt-hours
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches		 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches
Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~83.1%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 53 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 95 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 389 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 68.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

