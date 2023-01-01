Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

62 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
VS
45 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 80 against 48 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (134.4 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches		 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 50 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology G-Sync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 1066 grams 260 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +152%
7.12 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

