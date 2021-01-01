Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

71 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
From $1599
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (114.1 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 -
sRGB color space 98.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% 77%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +53%
7.46 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

