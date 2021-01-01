Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro (16”) or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

73 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
VS
75 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 -
sRGB color space 98.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
500 nits
Predator Triton 500 SE +150%
1250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
5.299 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +138%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
3. Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
4. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
7. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский