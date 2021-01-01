Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro (16”) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (100.1 vs 145.8 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 98.1% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +104%
5.299 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 82 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

