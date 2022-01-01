Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.1 vs 145.8 square inches)
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 50 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1066 gramm 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +37%
7.12 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
