Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.1 vs 145.8 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level
|50 dB
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1181:1
|48900:1
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|99.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.3%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|67 / 96 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1066 gramm
|274 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1691
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100%
11899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1453
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10173
11431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|82 dB
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7