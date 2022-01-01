Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (109.7 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% 97.4%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1066 gramm 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1975 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
