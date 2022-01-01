You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (109.7 vs 145.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm

14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB 45 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1181:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 73% 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% 97.4% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 1066 gramm 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 95 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1800 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1975 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +85% 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.