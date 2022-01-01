Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1181:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.3%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1066 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|120 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1425 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|13.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|82 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
