Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (145.8 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches		 394 x 264 x 19.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.5 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 1073:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 84.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% 94.2%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1066 gramm 1023 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +94%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB 74.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
