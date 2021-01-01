Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or TUF Gaming F17 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) Battery 80 Wh - 48 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 80 against 48 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (145.8 vs 166.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm

14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches 399 x 269 x 2.48 mm

15.71 x 10.59 x 0.1 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~76.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1181:1 - sRGB color space 99.4% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 73% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +100% 500 nits TUF Gaming F17 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 48 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 300 W 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 1066 gramm 590 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2048 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +6% 7.12 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.